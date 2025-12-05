Road closures begin ahead of McAllen's Christmas celebrations

The holiday season is officially underway in McAllen.

Christmas in the Park kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and the McAllen Holiday Parade will happen on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The city says road closures will begin on Friday, so some drivers will hit a couple of detours.

The outer lanes of Bicentennial Boulevard from La Vista Street to Pecan Boulevard closed for event preparations before shifting into a full closure from Tamarack Avenue to Pecan Boulevard. Those roads will not re-open until Sunday at 1 p.m.

On Saturday, road closures will start at noon. They include streets around Veterans Memorial Stadium and along the parade route.

The city is asking families to use the free park and ride shuttle. Buses will be taking off from the South Texas College campus on Pecan Boulevard from noon until midnight. Riders will be dropped off at the entrance to the festival.

"We also have, for those who are making their way to the event site, an amazing partnership with South Texas College, the city of McAllen, and our transit department where you can park at STC and get on a comfortable shuttle, minimal wait times, and it'll bring you straight to the event site and then head back afterward," city of McAllen Special Events Department Director Carina Jimenez said.

Organizers say the shuttle is the quickest way to get there. The city expects large crowds throughout the entire weekend.

Drivers are asked to avoid Bicentennial Boulevard if they are not heading to the festival or parade. Detours will be marked.

City officials say more than 300 personnel will be on site for the weekend's events. That includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics and private security.

Organizers are expecting massive crowds and have been preparing all year long.

"There are several hundred officers and security personnel on site to ensure a safe experience for all of our attendees," Jimenez said.

There are a few reminders for those heading to any of the festivities: kids under 3-years-old get in for free, strollers and pets are allowed, only clear bags will be permitted in the stadium and lastly, food is also allowed inside the stadium, but alcoholic beverages are not.

For more information on Christmas in the Park, click here.

For more information on routes for the parade, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.