City of Pharr preparing for Winter Wonderland celebration

Road closures are already in place as the city of Pharr prepares for its Winter Wonderland celebrations on Friday.

Cage Boulevard is closed from Business 83 to Cherokee Avenue, and Aster Street is also closed from Park Avenue to Cherokee Avenue.

All road closures will be lifted by 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live music and other activities, including the lighting of the city's Christmas tree at 7 p.m.

