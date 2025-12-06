‘She keeps fighting:’ Mission family praying for a miracle as 10-year-old daughter battles cancer

A 10-year-old child from Mission is fighting for her life at Texas Children's Hospital in Austin.

Aleida Lopez’s symptoms began in June, and her mother said they kept getting worse.

“She complained of headaches and had persistent fevers,” Margarita Garcia said. “The third time we took her to the doctor was when they said her cell counts were above normal."

Aleida was diagnosed with acute leukemia. She underwent five rounds of chemo at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Edinburg. During her fifth round, a severe lung complication forced an emergency transfer to Texas Children's Hospital.

“When we brought her here, she was already intubated,” Garcia said. “Doctors confirmed there was blood in her lungs."

Since then, Aleida has been in critical condition and is still on specialized care.

“She's still critical, she's no longer intubated, but she's not at 100%,” Garcia said. “Doctors don't know yet if she'll need dialysis."

With Christmas approaching, Garcia said they expect Aleida to spend the holiday in the hospital.

“Even when she has setbacks, she keeps fighting. She's making us strong,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the medical crisis has now become a financial one due to all the medical bills.

“Everything we once had saved is gone," Garcia said.

Garcia had to quit her job to be with Aleida full-time, and Aleida’s father is working as the sole provider of the family’s four children.

Aleida keeps fighting, as her family holds on for a miracle.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support Aleida's battle with leukemia. Click here to donate.

