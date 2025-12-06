McAllen mayor proposes rezoning downtown district to curb underage drinking amid lawsuit

A McAllen nightclub remains closed days after the city filed a lawsuit against it.

Noxx Nightclub, located at 200 S. 17th St., was previously named as the establishment allegedly linked to a deadly Nov. 29 rollover crash.

Following the crash, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said he wants to rezone a portion of the downtown area so all business follow the same permit requirements as other businesses across the city.

Under the rezoning, all businesses in the city’s downtown area would have to get a yearly approval to operate from city commissioners.

“We have made it so easy for people to just go in there and establish and change owners and do stuff without permits,” Villalobos said. “I'm going to propose that it just be like any other area of McAllen.”

McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said for that proposal to go through, the mayor or commissioners would have to send in an application that goes before the city’s planning and zoning commission. Then the planning and zoning commission will make a recommendation that will ultimately be considered by the city commission.

“We're not at that point yet,” Tawil said. “Our focus right now continues to be on enforcement and making sure that operators and business owners are complying with the rules.”

Noxx Nightclub is the establishment where all occupants of a Ford Bronco involved in Saturday's deadly rollover crash had been drinking at before the accident, one of the passengers told police.

One man, 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez, died as a result of the crash that happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday on the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said one of the passengers in the vehicle told police she and the six other people in the vehicle, including Rodriguez and 18-year-old driver Gabriela Nunez Garcia, had been drinking alcohol at the nightclub.

The lawsuit lists multiple violations allegedly committed by the nightclub that date back to April 2023. The lawsuit calls the nightclub “an imminent danger to the public."

“We're concerned that the operating public isn't taking seriously the safety concerns that comes with operating businesses like these,” Tawil said.

Tawil added that there are no plans in the near future to discuss the downtown entertainment district during the next city commissioners meeting.

