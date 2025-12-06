Businesses prepare for McAllen Holiday Parade
Small business owners in the Rio Grande Valley said it’s that time of year when they benefit from large crowds attending the McAllen Holiday Parade.
The parade, set to begin Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., brings thousands of people to the area.
Javier Leal, owner of the Taco rush restaurant on Bicentennial Boulevard, said that during the parade, the restaurant sees double the amount of customers they see every Saturday.
Leal said the restaurant is extending its hours so people can stop by after the parade.
“We actually do have new customers come in after the parade every year. It is a new experience for those customers who come in here,” Leal said.
Leal added that he’s bringing in more staff to help on the day of the parade.
The McAllen Economic Development Corporation said that nearly a third of parade goers travel from outside the Rio Grande Valley.
Watch the video above for the full story.
READ MORE: Road closures for McAllen Holiday Parade in effect
