Three men charged with murder after Edinburg man’s body was dumped outside his home

Three men were charged with murder after a man’s body was dumped outside his home near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, Israel Samilpa, Enriquez Cavazos Salainz and Jose Estreda, were arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. Their bonds were set at $1.5 million each.

As previously reported, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 23700 block of Calle Guillermo on Sunday shortly after midnight and found an unresponsive man lying on the property.

The man, identified as 43-year-old Roberto Carlos Ornelas, was pronounced dead at the hospital after deputies attempted life-saving measures on him, the sheriff’s office said.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The sheriff's office said Ornelas was picked up from his home by two of the suspects, who transported him to the residence of the third suspect.

“While there, the victim was assaulted to the point of unconsciousness,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The suspects then returned the victim to his home and left him in the front yard, where a family member found him.”

The investigation is ongoing, and those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.