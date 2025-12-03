Three men charged with murder after Edinburg man’s body was dumped outside his home
Three men were charged with murder after a man’s body was dumped outside his home near Edinburg, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspects, Israel Samilpa, Enriquez Cavazos Salainz and Jose Estreda, were arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. Their bonds were set at $1.5 million each.
As previously reported, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 23700 block of Calle Guillermo on Sunday shortly after midnight and found an unresponsive man lying on the property.
RELATED COVERAGE: Man found dead near Edinburg, investigation underway
The man, identified as 43-year-old Roberto Carlos Ornelas, was pronounced dead at the hospital after deputies attempted life-saving measures on him, the sheriff’s office said.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said preliminary autopsy results determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.
The sheriff's office said Ornelas was picked up from his home by two of the suspects, who transported him to the residence of the third suspect.
“While there, the victim was assaulted to the point of unconsciousness,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The suspects then returned the victim to his home and left him in the front yard, where a family member found him.”
The investigation is ongoing, and those with any information are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
More News
News Video
-
STC students build furniture for camp dedicated to children with diabetes
-
Hidalgo County leaders announce $12 million expansion project for Mile 2 West...
-
Consumer Reports: Is your baby's pacifier safe?
-
'Now we can get back to work:' Henry Cuellar reacts after receiving...
-
Suspect in Weslaco Vape City robbery turned officer-involved-shooting charged
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers take on Mexico City Capitanes in their final homestand of...
-
McAllen High stays undefeated, Harlingen and Vela win city rivalry battles
-
McAllen High's Isabella Rivera signs with Texas Lutheran volleyball
-
Weslaco softball state champion Clarissa Mejia signs with Alvin College
-
McAllen Memorial's Juliet Trevino signs with St. Mary's volleyball