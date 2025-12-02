McAllen mayor urges for more authority to prevent underage drinking following deadly crash

After a Saturday crash killed a 25-year-old man and injured six others, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos is calling for more action.

As previously reported, Jacob Rodriguez died in a one-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 2 a.m. at the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.

Police identified the driver as 18-year-old Gabriela Nuñez Garcia, and said they believe alcohol consumption was involved in the crash. Garcia and five other people in the vehicle were hospitalized following the crash.

In a social media post, Villalobos said the crash was tied to the city’s downtown area.

Villalobos said he’s spoken to Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa about creating new state laws to crack down on underage drinking.

“A lot of people think there's a lot of things we can do — but can't. Our hands are tied on a lot of things," Villalobos said. “If it were up to me, I would make all bars that are bars only — not bar restaurants — 21 and over. If we could have a curfew on specific areas of town, that would be very beneficial."

The proposed actions come after the city of McAllen began cracking down on underage drinking in the city’s downtown area.

The crackdown began after two teens were arrested in the area and charged with assaulting a police officer in August.

Following the arrest, the city enacted several measures, such as revoking permits and cutting off the power to downtown bars to curb underage drinking.

Police did confirm Garcia is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge, but they have not said where the teenager was drinking before the crash.