Bond set at $100,000 for McAllen teen charged in deadly rollover crash
A McAllen teen was charged with intoxication manslaughter and five counts of intoxication assault on Tuesday in connection with a deadly Nov. 29 single-vehicle crash, police said.
The crash killed 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez and hospitalized the driver and five other people who were in the vehicle, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
The driver, identified as 18-year-old Gabriela Nunez Garcia, is in custody on a $100,000 bond, police said in a news release.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One person dead, 6 injured in suspected McAllen drunk driving crash
As previously reported, Rodriguez died following the rollover crash shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.
“Garcia is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and by reason of this intoxication, caused the death of Jacob Roel Rodriguez and caused serious bodily injury to five other passengers of a Ford Bronco SUV,” the news release stated.
Garcia was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond.
Additional charges may be forthcoming, police added.
RELATED COVERAGE: McAllen mayor urges for more authority to prevent underage drinking following deadly crash
