Bond set at $100,000 for McAllen teen charged in deadly rollover crash

A McAllen teen was charged with intoxication manslaughter and five counts of intoxication assault on Tuesday in connection with a deadly Nov. 29 single-vehicle crash, police said.

The crash killed 25-year-old Jacob Rodriguez and hospitalized the driver and five other people who were in the vehicle, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Gabriela Nunez Garcia, is in custody on a $100,000 bond, police said in a news release.

As previously reported, Rodriguez died following the rollover crash shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1600 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard.

“Garcia is suspected of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and by reason of this intoxication, caused the death of Jacob Roel Rodriguez and caused serious bodily injury to five other passengers of a Ford Bronco SUV,” the news release stated.

Garcia was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond.

Additional charges may be forthcoming, police added.

