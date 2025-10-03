5 On Your Side: Weslaco family struggling after house renovation scam

A year after hiring a contractor, a Weslaco family is still waiting on their home remodel.

Michelle Guajardo and her family have lived in their home for 20 years.

"My children grew up here. All of them grew up in this home. They all left for college and came back," Guajardo said.

With the empty space and extra time, Guajardo wanted to give her home a new look. A man who identified himself as Jorge Trevino was recommended to her.

"It was my son and I. He sat at the table with us, he made it seem everything was beautiful," Guajardo said.

Guajardo did not sign a contract, but Trevino promised to remodel her kitchen, bathroom, living room and the floor in the bedrooms in three months.

She hired him a year ago. In the first month, workers came in.

"Destroyed everything from the kitchen, dinette, to the living rooms and to the bedrooms. Pretty much everything," Guajardo said.

They removed cabinets, furniture, sinks and flooring. Now, that work still isn't done.

Guajardo's bathroom is partially renovated, but the toilet and sink are missing.

In the kitchen, new cabinets were put up and painted, but Guajardo says the doors don't close. The living room has been left unlivable, with no couch and no electricity.

Guajardo says her family is struggling to continue living in the home.

"I haven't had light in 11 months in these rooms. We've been sleeping in two rooms, and it's hard. It's hard sleeping in two rooms and eating out every day," Guajardo said.

Guajardo says she hasn't had any luck contacting Trevino, but over the summer, she received two letters for loan applications.

In one application, she shared with Channel 5 News, Trevino is listed as a sales person under Jada Enterprises Home Improvement.

Guajardo claims she never applied for the loan. She believes Trevino did.

"Not only did he come into my home, he took everything from us, but now he is doing fraudulent activity using my social without my permission. Who does that? Someone who does not have a heart," Guajardo said.

Guajardo stopped that loan from going forward by calling Jada Enterprises Home Improvement.

Channel 5 News went to Jada Enterprises Home Improvement in the last week to find out their connection to Trevino. The doors were locked both times during hours of operation.

On August 26, Channel 5 News called three numbers on the door. Two went straight to voicemail, the third was answered by a man who identified himself as a manager.

The manager was asked if he knows Trevino.

"I am not sure. We are branched out in different locations. I can send you the owner's phone number," the manager said.

Channel 5 News has still not received a call back.

Jada Enterprises Home Improvement is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. They have a B-rating on their website.

BBB of South Texas Program Coordinator Robert Obregon said this type of scam is common in the Rio Grande Valley.

His advice? Always do your research.

"Find out who that individual is, who he represents, what is his address and find out as much as you can because you are going to reveal a lot of your information even if you hire him," Obregon said.

He also recommends getting a contract and to make sure it has the project completion date.

"Real customers want them in writing. It protects the customers, and it protects the contractors, also because we had cases where the customers expected more than what they agreed to begin with," Obregon said.

Guajardo says she shared her story, so others don't fall victim. She says people should not share their personal information with people they don't know.

"Don't give it to them because you don't know what they are going to do with it. Mine is being misused. My social and my name are out there, they are messing with my credit score," Guajardo said.

Watch the video above for the full story.