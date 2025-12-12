Weslaco ISD budget issues causing reduction of teachers, staff and administrators

A decline in enrollment, rising costs for substitute teachers and possible federal cuts created several budget challenges for Weslaco ISD this year.

The district said they're looking to save money without layoffs or campus consolidations.

“We'll have to tighten our budget, they'll be some non-discretionary items that we're gonna have to take a look at,” Weslaco ISD spokesperson Carlos Robledo said. “We were expecting a decrease of about 100 students but it turned out to be over 300, students and that impacts our budget.”

According to the district, 16,289 students were enrolled last year. The number dropped to 15,973 this year.

That drop in enrollment means a loss of roughly $2.5 million in state funding.

According to Robledo, the cost of substitute teachers and teacher personal leave increased by $1 million.

“Our employees have the benefit to take a personal day off and we have to have our substitutes that come in to the school district, so that is also effecting the budget,” Robledo said.

The district said the loss of state money means fewer teachers, staff and administrators will be hired.

“When somebody retires or they move on to another job, then we don’t fill that position,” Robledo said.

Robledo said 40 to 50 teachers and staff leave or retire yearly on average.

The district said they are looking at all possible ways to save money without putting any positions at risk.

“The plan is to balance the budget through attrition, tightening our belt and looking at other cost saving measures,” Robledo said. “So that is the way we've done it in the past. Weslaco ISD has been around for more than 100 years, and we will continue to be around for more than 100 years."

The district added that consolidating schools to save money is not an option.

Weslaco ISD trustees will hold budget discussions during a school board meeting set for Monday, Dec. 15, 2026.

