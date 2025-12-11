Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025: A nice afternoon with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
'It belongs to the community:' McAllen mayor reacts after city finds unclaimed...
-
Christmas attraction drawing crowds to McAllen neighborhood
-
Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with $42,000 raised
-
Residents displaced by Brownsville apartment complex fire continue receiving support from the...
-
Donna family of 6 starting over after losing everything in mobile home...
Sports Video
-
Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV
-
RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for...
-
Nikki Rowe & McAllen Memorial win district openers in girls basketball
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball