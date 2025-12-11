Residents displaced by Brownsville apartment complex fire continue receiving support from the community

Crews were working on Wednesday to restore power to tenants at the Palacio Real Apartments in Brownsville.

The apartment complex was destroyed in a Sunday fire that injured two people and displaced 26 families.

The Brownsville Fire Marshal's Office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, and that the South Texas Arson Response Team joined the investigation.

Since the fire, the community has come together to get families back on their feet.

Juan Manuel Avila said he and his son lost everything in the fire. Avila said apartment staff moved them into a new unit, but the transition hasn't been easy.

“There's no hot water, there's a lot of defects,” Avila said.

Avila and other tenants have gotten clothes and food through donations.

On Wednesday, officers with the Brownsville Police Department dropped off cases of water to tenants.

“Right now, we already have plenty of clothes. We are currently collecting food or furniture,” tenant Beatriz Hernandez said.

People who are receiving donations said they have been overwhelmed with clothing. Dozens of bags of clothing have been scattered across the parking lot.

Avila said even though he and his son lost everything - he's just grateful they're alive. He's focused on replacing what the fire took from them.

Anyone donating clothing is being asked to drop it off at the good Neighbor Settlement House, located at 1254 E. Tyler St. in Brownsville.

United Way of Southern Cameron County is accepting monetary donations for the tenants. Donations can be made online. You can also mail checks to United Way of Southern Cameron County at 634 E. Levee St. Brownsville, Texas 78520.

