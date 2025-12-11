Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with $42,000 raised

The 43rd annual Tim’s Coats campaign ended on Wednesday night with Channel 5 News viewers donating $42,000.

The campaign collected donations from Dec. 1 through Dec. 10 to purchase new coats for families across the Rio Grande Valley who are in need.

The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, who will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.

Thank you for donating and helping keep Valley families warm this season.