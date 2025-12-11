Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with $42,000 raised
The 43rd annual Tim’s Coats campaign ended on Wednesday night with Channel 5 News viewers donating $42,000.
The campaign collected donations from Dec. 1 through Dec. 10 to purchase new coats for families across the Rio Grande Valley who are in need.
The purchased coats will go to The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, who will distribute the coats to those in need free of charge based on criteria set by the organizations.
Thank you for donating and helping keep Valley families warm this season.
More News
News Video
-
'It belongs to the community:' McAllen mayor reacts after city finds unclaimed...
-
Christmas attraction drawing crowds to McAllen neighborhood
-
Tim's Coats ends latest campaign with $42,000 raised
-
Residents displaced by Brownsville apartment complex fire continue receiving support from the...
-
Donna family of 6 starting over after losing everything in mobile home...
Sports Video
-
Madison Booker drops first career triple double as Texas defeats UTRGV
-
RGV Vipers give gifts and spread cheer at Driscoll Children's Hospital for...
-
Nikki Rowe & McAllen Memorial win district openers in girls basketball
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball