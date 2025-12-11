Christmas attraction drawing crowds to McAllen neighborhood

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in one McAllen neighborhood after what started as a simple family tradition morphed into a major holiday attraction.

A home on 29th Lane near Sprague Avenue was transformed into a Christmas showcase with hundreds of lights and festive cutouts on the front yard of Rene Medina’s home.

Medina said the holiday experience grows every year. The display began in 2020.

“We decided we needed to do something because of the Covid pandemic, and we decided to put a light show,” Medina said.

Since then, the crowds have only increased

"We've seen people from McAllen, Harlingen, and San Antonio,” Medina said.

Synchronized LED lights are used in the display, which Medina said helps save them money on their light bill.

There is also a miniature train, and a station where children can write letters to Santa, and they'll even get a response back.

“I think we had 50 letters that [first] year. It’s just progressed, last year we had a little over 300 letters, “Medina said.

Anyone wanting to stop by can visit the home any night this month from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

