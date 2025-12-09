Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Motion filed to deny request for new trial of man convicted in...
-
South Pole Illuminated Festival underway in McAllen
-
South Texas Health System Edinburg prepares for Children's Christmas Posada
-
Edinburg veteran to receive new roof thanks to national program
-
McAllen police shoot homeless woman accused of stabbing K9 officer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
-
Weslaco state champion & softball legend Andrea Ortiz signs with Incarnate Word
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Kennedy Kaiser signs with Oklahoma
-
RGV Vipers defeat Mexico City Capitanes 125-107