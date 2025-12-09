McAllen police shoot homeless woman accused of stabbing K9 officer

A woman who police say is believed to be homeless was shot on Tuesday morning after waiving a knife and stabbing a K9 officer in McAllen, according to a news release

Latonia Wallace, 54, was waving a knife and held the weapon to her throat before stabbing the K9 officer, the McAllen Police Department said in the release. Wallace suffered a gunshot wound to her left buttock, and is scheduled to receive medical treatment and then be released into police custody.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the 900 block of East Expressway 83. According to a news release, McAllen police officers responded after receiving reports Wallace was talking to herself in front of a dental office.

Officers attempted to make contact with Wallace. She began walking away and eventually started waving a knife, according to the news release.

The news release said Wallace continued walking toward the Target store in the area while waving the knife, and even held the weapon to her throat.

Officers attempted to speak with Wallace when she began approaching a restaurant in the area while holding the knife to her throat, according to the news release. Officers released a K9 officer named Mino to bring Wallace into custody.

The news release said Wallace stabbed K9 officer Mino in his left eye and eyebrow area, causing a police officer identified as Josiah Alonzo to discharge his firearm.

Wallace received emergency medical care on-site and was taken to a local hospital. Milo was transported for emergency veterinarian care and is scheduled to be transferred to San Antonio for further emergency veterinarian care, according to the news release.