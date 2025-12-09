Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025: Chilly morning, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Texas Comptroller’s Office hoping to distribute $125 million in unclaimed money in...
-
Monte Alto mother of 7 grateful for the generosity of those donating...
-
Members of downtown McAllen business association hoping to help city's enforcement operations
-
Former sheriff Eric Garza files for Democratic nomination in Cameron County judge...
-
Hidalgo County judge considers new trial for convicted murderer of Donna teen
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
-
Weslaco state champion & softball legend Andrea Ortiz signs with Incarnate Word
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Kennedy Kaiser signs with Oklahoma
-
RGV Vipers defeat Mexico City Capitanes 125-107