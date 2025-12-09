South Texas Health System Edinburg prepares for Children's Christmas Posada
South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg is getting ready for their annual Children's Christmas Posada.
STHS Director of Marketing Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the holiday family fun they have planned.
The Children's Christmas Posada is scheduled for Friday at STHS Children's hospital, located at 1102 W Trenton Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Motion filed to deny request for new trial of man convicted in...
-
South Pole Illuminated Festival underway in McAllen
-
South Texas Health System Edinburg prepares for Children's Christmas Posada
-
Edinburg veteran to receive new roof thanks to national program
-
McAllen police shoot homeless woman accused of stabbing K9 officer
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball hosts #2 Texas Longhorns at Bert Ogden Arena on...
-
Harlingen South's Sophia Gonzalez signs with Cumberlands softball
-
Weslaco state champion & softball legend Andrea Ortiz signs with Incarnate Word
-
McAllen Memorial soccer star Kennedy Kaiser signs with Oklahoma
-
RGV Vipers defeat Mexico City Capitanes 125-107