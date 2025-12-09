South Texas Health System Edinburg prepares for Children's Christmas Posada

South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg is getting ready for their annual Children's Christmas Posada.

STHS Director of Marketing Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the holiday family fun they have planned.

The Children's Christmas Posada is scheduled for Friday at STHS Children's hospital, located at 1102 W Trenton Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.