South Texas Health System Edinburg prepares for Children's Christmas Posada

5 hours 4 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 3:39 PM December 09, 2025 in News - Local

South Texas Health System Children's hospital in Edinburg is getting ready for their annual Children's Christmas Posada.

STHS Director of Marketing Tom Castaneda spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about all the holiday family fun they have planned.

The Children's Christmas Posada is scheduled for Friday at STHS Children's hospital, located at 1102 W Trenton Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

