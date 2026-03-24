UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week

UTRGV's Armani Raygoza has been named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week.

Raygoza posted a .353 batting average with three home runs and nine RBI in last week’s games for the Vaqueros. Thanks in part to Raygoza’s stellar play, the Vaqueros swept the reigning conference champion Houston Christian Huskies. This is the second straight sweep in conference play for UTRGV.

In the process, Raygoza also became UTRGV's all-time leading home run hitter. With two home runs on Saturday, his career total climbed to 33, which stands as the current record with plenty of season left to go for last year’s SLC Player of the Year.

Raygoza currently ranks 23rd in the NCAA in home runs and first in the Southland Conference with 10 on the season.

UTRGV baseball will close out its nine-game road trip on Tuesday against Texas State.