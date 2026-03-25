Brownsville man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation

A 35-year-old Brownsville man was arrested and charged as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

Erik Robert Almazan was arrested on March 19, 2026, on a charge of possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child. He was arraigned the following day and had his bond set at $250,000.

Details of the crime and the investigation that Almazan’s arrest is tied to have not been revealed.

According to Saenz, the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

“Crimes involving the exploitation of children are among the most serious and disturbing cases we handle,” Saenz said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with our federal, state, and local partners to investigate these cases thoroughly and hold offenders accountable. Protecting children in our community will always remain a top priority.”

As of Monday night, Cameron County jail records did not list Almazan as an inmate.