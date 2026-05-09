Harlingen's Gael Zuniga signs to play college soccer at Hardin-Simmons
Harlingen soccer star Gael Zuniga is also signing to compete at the next level, taking his talents to Hardin-Simmons University on Friday afternoon.
The 4-year varsity letterman is a three-time first team All-District center midfielder and was named the Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
"I came a long way. There were times I wanted to quit but the people around me kept me together and helped me fulfil this dream," Zuniga said. "They're a great program three back-to-back conference champions and I want to be part of a winning program so that's what made me choose Hardin-Simmons."
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