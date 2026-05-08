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RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights

RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
3 hours 7 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, May 07 2026 May 7, 2026 May 07, 2026 11:04 PM May 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Thursday, May 7th

Area Round

Harlingen South 2, Rio Grande City 0 (Harlingen South leads series 1-0)

Palmview 4, Nikki Rowe 3 (Palmview leads series 1-0)

Sharyland 3, CC Ray 2 (Sharyland leads series 1-0)

PSJA 1, Schertz Clemens 0 (PSJA leads series 1-0)

La Joya 7, Medina Valley 5 (La Joya leads series 1-0)

Laredo United South 5, Los Fresnos 3 (Laredo United South leads series 1-0)

Buda Johnson 6, Economedes 2 (Buda Johnson leads series 1-0)

CC Veterans Memorial 5, PSJA North 4 (CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0)

Orange Grove 5, Lyford 3 (Orange Grove leads series 1-0)

Game 1: CC London 9, Raymondville 0 | Game 2: CC London 8, Raymondville 0 (CC London wins series 2-0)

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