RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
RGV BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
Thursday, May 7th
Area Round
Harlingen South 2, Rio Grande City 0 (Harlingen South leads series 1-0)
Palmview 4, Nikki Rowe 3 (Palmview leads series 1-0)
Sharyland 3, CC Ray 2 (Sharyland leads series 1-0)
PSJA 1, Schertz Clemens 0 (PSJA leads series 1-0)
La Joya 7, Medina Valley 5 (La Joya leads series 1-0)
Laredo United South 5, Los Fresnos 3 (Laredo United South leads series 1-0)
Buda Johnson 6, Economedes 2 (Buda Johnson leads series 1-0)
CC Veterans Memorial 5, PSJA North 4 (CC Veterans Memorial leads series 1-0)
Orange Grove 5, Lyford 3 (Orange Grove leads series 1-0)
Game 1: CC London 9, Raymondville 0 | Game 2: CC London 8, Raymondville 0 (CC London wins series 2-0)
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Sports Video
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Harlingen South star quarterback Austen Shroyer commits to Nelson University
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RGV Thursday night baseball area round scores and highlights
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Brownsville Hanna's Sebastian Escamilla signs with Frank Phillips University
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Trio of Palmview Lobos sign to play at the next level