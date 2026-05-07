Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding drivers

New safety signs are going up in an Alton neighborhood to protect children with autism and slow down speeding drivers.

Residents say speeding is a daily problem in the area.

"It's very dangerous when people drive by super fast," Alton resident Veronica Salinas said.

Salinas said her 5-year-old daughter has autism.

"She loves to play outside," Salinas said. "Even though I am always with her, I'm scared that she will run off, and in one quick minute, I won't be able to see her."

A new street sign went up in Salinas' neighborhood on Wednesday urging drivers to slow down. Salinas said she hopes drivers will heed the warning.

The city said the signs are part of a new initiative designed to give parents peace of mind. The idea came after a parent of a child with autism reached out about speeding concerns in the area.

After the city announced the initiative on social media, Alton Director of Public Works Mauro Sandoval said more than 55 people contacted the city to request the sign.

The city said most requests for signs are coming from people who live near Sylvia Vela Park, and said more signs could be installed based on community need.

Residents can request signs through the Alton Public Works Department. Each sign costs $75, and the city said it will pay for them.

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