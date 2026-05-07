Harlingen South's Allison Miller commits to Friends University women's basketball

Harlingen South basketball star Allison Miller committed to Friends University on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Hawks guard was co-district MVP, an academic all-state selection and a member of the RGV all-star team.

"It feels really good knowing that I have community support, being on varsity all four years and being able to play in front of everybody and them coming out means a lot to me. I chose this university because I went to go tour it, I really felt it and I felt like I belonged there," Miller said.