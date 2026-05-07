Pioneer's William Goodloe commits to play football at Texas Lutheran
Pioneer senior quarterback William Goodloe is set to play at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent to Texas Lutheran University.
Goodloe was an academic all-state selection in both football and basketball, playing multiple positions on offense for the Diamondbacks. He also took home the offensive most valuable player award in his junior year.
"It means a lot to me, especially because I finally get an opportunity to play," Goodloe said. "Texas Lutheran is a great college; it's a great environment. The campus is really nice. The facilities are really nice. I'm really grateful for this opportunity that I'm getting, and I'm really grateful for all these people that came out here and all my family for making this event possible."
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