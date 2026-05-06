Valley organization creating summer camp for students interested in construction
A local workforce development organization in the Rio Grande Valley is creating a summer camp for high school students interested in construction.
RGV LEAD says students will learn the ins and outs of the field through the program.
The summer camp will also open doors to internships.
Students will have to apply through RGV LEAD to participate.
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