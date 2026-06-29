Registration open for 45th annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament at South Padre Island

It's a tradition on South Padre Island. For decades women anglers have come together for an unforgettable weekend of great fishing.

The South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for the 45th annual Ladies Kingfish Tournament.

SPI Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Greider spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about the tournament's competitive divisions and featured prizes.

The tournament is scheduled from August 7 through August 9.

For more information, or to register, click here.