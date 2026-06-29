Valley entrepreneurs can apply for free small business start-up program in Brownsville

Applications are now open for a program designed to help kick-start small businesses.

The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation is hosting the Startup Texas Accelerator program, but it isn't just for the Brownsville community.

Entrepreneurs from across the Rio Grande Valley can apply as long as they already have some proof their business idea is gaining traction.

Officials say this is more than just a business class; the goal is to help entrepreneurs build a company and eventually put it in front of investors.

A seat in this program is valued at nearly $20,000 but each member gets it for free and can even get money at the end of it.

Startup Texas is a 12-week program hosted at E-Bridge and is designed for businesses in emerging industries like artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, medical technology, and cyber security.

Officials say participants receive mentorship, business training, pitch coaching, and connections with potential investors.

BCIC Development and Retention Officer Astrid Rosales says the program helps entrepreneurs strengthen their business before taking it to the next level.

"Where they really go into the nitty-gritties of the foundation of their startup or their idea and learn how to better it, whether they need to, you know, pivot a little bit or how they can better their solution to be more impactful within the community," Rosales said.

The program is offered at no cost to participants due to a Federal Economic Development Administration grant.

"We build wealth from the inside out. So, we're building our people, we're building our community so that they can be the people that bring in new opportunities into, not just Brownsville, but the entire region," Rosales said.

Only ten businesses will be selected for this year's cohort. Half will advance into a second phase focused on investor connections and pitch preparation.

The program wraps up with a community Pitchfest in December, where members get to showcase what they've learned and pitch themselves.

Applications are open through August 10. To apply, click here.