Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after man found dead in driveway

The Rancho Viejo Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a driveway.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Zapata Avenue on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a man lying in the driveway.

Officers found the man was unresponsive and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Rancho Viejo police are actively investigating the incident with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, and no further have been released.