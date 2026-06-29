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Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after man found dead in driveway

Investigation underway in Rancho Viejo after man found dead in driveway
13 hours 57 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 9:54 AM June 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Rancho Viejo Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a driveway.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Zapata Avenue on Monday at around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a man lying in the driveway.

Officers found the man was unresponsive and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Rancho Viejo police are actively investigating the incident with assistance from the Texas Rangers.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, and no further have been released.

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