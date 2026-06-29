Brownsville Metro searching for artists to redesign bus shelters

Brownsville Metro is giving Rio Grande Valley artists a chance to leave their mark on the city.

City officials are looking for original designs that capture what makes Brownsville unique, whether it's the community, local landmarks, or the city's future.

Chosen artwork will be displayed at eight bus shelters across the city.

"Iconic places, like Gladys Porter Zoo, Sports Park, Market Square, or Linear Park, or any type of park or anything they think is an iconic place in Brownsville," Brownsville Metro Public Outreach Coordinator Victoria De Lalata said.

Submissions are being accepted through July 19.

For more information, click here.