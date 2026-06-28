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Sunday, June 28, 2026: Breezy, temps in the 90s

Sunday, June 28, 2026: Breezy, temps in the 90s
12 hours 43 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 10:53 AM June 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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