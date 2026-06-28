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WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 28, 2026

WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, June 28, 2026
12 hours 37 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 10:54 AM June 28, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.

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