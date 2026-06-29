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Cameron County mom sentenced to probation after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute

Cameron County mom sentenced to probation after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute
10 hours 10 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 1:43 PM June 29, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A Cameron County mother charged after kidnapping her daughter during a custody dispute has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Lillian Maria Crouch pleaded guilty on June 1 to a charge of interference with child custody. She was accused of abducting her daughter Rilee Crouch, who she did not have custody of, from South Padre Island in July 2024.

RELATED STORY: Cameron County woman pleads guilty after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute

Crouch and her daughter were found in December 2024 in Panama when they attempted to enter Turkey using fake documents.

Crouch was charged with interference with child custody.

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