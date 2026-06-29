Cameron County mom sentenced to probation after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute

A Cameron County mother charged after kidnapping her daughter during a custody dispute has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Lillian Maria Crouch pleaded guilty on June 1 to a charge of interference with child custody. She was accused of abducting her daughter Rilee Crouch, who she did not have custody of, from South Padre Island in July 2024.

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Crouch and her daughter were found in December 2024 in Panama when they attempted to enter Turkey using fake documents.

Crouch was charged with interference with child custody.