Pump Patrol: Monday, June 29, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Harlingen Kia vehicle owners warned after a string of break-ins
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Flooding, traffic issues targeted in new downtown Edinburg project
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Brownsville Metro searching for artists to redesign bus shelters
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5-year-old ejected from vehicle in Alamo crash in stable condition, parents arrested
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Cameron County mom sentenced to probation after kidnapping daughter during custody dispute