5-year-old ejected from vehicle in Alamo crash in stable condition, parents arrested

The 5-year-old child who was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Alamo is in stable condition.

Alamo Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eduardo Garza said the two individuals arrested in connection with the crash have been identified as the child's parents.

Samantha Vianney Rodriguez and Francisco Davila Jr. were identified as the adult driver and passenger of a silver Dodge Durango that collided with a tractor-trailer.

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Rodriguez was charged with child endangerment. According to Hidalgo County jail records, Rodriguez remains in custody on a $200,000 bond.

While Davila has been arrested, his formal arraignment is still pending.

A third individual was also arrested in connection with the crash.

Jose Fidencio Luna Ramirez was identified as the driver of the tractor-trailer. He was charged with two counts of collision involving serious bodily injury and four counts of collision involving injury.