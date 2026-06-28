Brownsville nightlife area racked up 576 incidents in less than two years, mayor says

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen provided insight into the recent attempt to shut down several businesses in the Midtown Entertainment District.

Cowen released a statement on Facebook that said from Jan. 1, 2025 through June 24, 2026, during peak nightlife hours, public safety personnel handled more than 576 calls for service and incidents within a small concentration of establishments along Pablo Kisel Boulevard, resulting in 158 arrests.

Last week, several businesses received notices posted on their front doors ordering them to shut down after the city revoked their certificates of occupancy due to code violations.

A temporary restraining order was filed against the city, putting their orders on hold and allowing the businesses to reopen.

"Over the past year, the city of Brownsville has worked closely with businesses in the Midtown Entertainment District to promote two important goals: compliance and public safety," Cowen said in the statement.

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He said this activity has cost the city around $25,000 a month in public safety resources.

Cowen said violations found during inspections included minors consuming alcohol inside establishments, possession of cocaine and other illegal drugs, alcohol service after legal operating hours, age-verification and occupancy violations, and lewd behavior inside establishments.

"Let me be clear, our goal is not to shut down businesses," Cowen said. "Our goal is compliance and safety. We want businesses to succeed, patrons to enjoy themselves responsibly and our police officers, firefighters, business owners, employees and residents to have a safe environment."

Cowen said the city remains committed to working with business owners who are willing to operate responsibly and comply with the law.

A hearing on the temporary restraining order has been scheduled for July 8.