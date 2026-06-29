Brownsville fire official offers fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is almost here and this year marks America's 250th anniversary.

With fireworks soon lighting up the sky, Brownsville fire officials are reminding the community to stay safe.

"Be mindful that you are playing with fireworks, and there are precautions that you can take to avoid any injuries," Brownsville Fire Department Assistant Deputy Chief Eugeno Cardenas said.

Experts say there is an increase in patients with burn injuries during this time of year, with the majority resulting from fireworks.

Cardenas offered safety tips to keep families and loved ones safe.

"Have a bucket of water close by, maybe don't have any fireworks in your hand," Cardenas said. "Have space. Do it in a place that is away from maybe other structures, away from dry grass. If you know there's high dry grass, you probably don't want to be throwing a firework in that area."

Officials say community members should see if their city has a specific ordinance before lighting any fireworks.