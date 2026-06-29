Flooding, traffic issues targeted in new downtown Edinburg project

A multimillion-dollar, multiyear road project is coming to the Hidalgo County Courthouse area.

People who drive around the area know the two major issues are traffic delays and flooding. But by this time next year, the Texas Department of Transportation could start work on a roundabout around the Hidalgo County Courthouse square.

The goal is to improve traffic and drainage to make the commute easier and safer for those in downtown Edinburg.

"The drainage improvements that are planned are pretty significant, so again we have a drainage line that is going to be running in the center of University Drive to just east of I-69C moving stormwater away from that area," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Several groups are involved in the project, including TxDOT, the city of Edinburg, Hidalgo County, and the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

TxDOT said the design phase is about 95 percent complete.

Once the project begins next year, the traffic signals on the four corners surrounding the courthouse will be removed, except for those at Closner Boulevard and University Drive, which will stay.

"There are a lot of people who commute to the courthouse daily who are also crossing there in that area, so we are hoping this new roundabout will help the flow of traffic and enhance safety in this part of town," Pedraza said.

Once the design phase wraps up, the project goes out for bids to contractors.

Construction is expected to start in the summer or fall of 2027 and is expected to be done at the end of 2029.

Once construction starts, traffic around the courthouse, which has already seen challenges because of other projects, will be impacted again. During the project, traffic along University Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

The total cost of the project is $34.5 million.