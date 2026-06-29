Harlingen Kia vehicle owners warned after a string of break-ins

Police are warning Kia owners in Harlingen after several cars were targeted.

They said two Kias were broken into at the Robinhood Apartments on F Street earlier this month, following two similar break-ins just two blocks away weeks prior.

Police say the thefts are part of a wider trend where thieves use internet tutorials to steal specific Kia models. Both newer and older models are at risk, including Kia Souls, Optimas, K4s, and K5s.

"It's just easy as going into the car, taking apart the dashboard and going into the ignition switch and taking off the ignition. And you can use a USB and stuff to crank it on," Harlingen Police Department Investigator Rolando Rodriguez said. "I know dealerships and companies have already been combating that. They have anti-theft equipment, software, things of such sort."

Police are working to find out if one person is behind all the break-ins. They recommend using anti-theft devices, like steering wheel locks.

Police said they plan to increase patrols and urge residents to call police if they see anything suspicious.