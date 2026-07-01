Progreso voters to decide on two-term limit for city officials

Progreso voters could soon decide whether to limit how long their elected leaders can serve.

The city council voted to put a term limit proposition on the November ballot.

Progreso currently has no term limits. If the measure passes, all elected city officials would be capped at two terms, and that limit follows the person, not the position.

"They will be having an opportunity to change the charter, and they will have a say so whether they want our council to change to two terms," Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada said.

If voters approve the measure in November, the new rules would take effect immediately for the candidates chosen in that same election.