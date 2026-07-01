Brownsville city commissioner says bar closures should not have been a surprise

Brownsville city leaders are giving several bars a chance to follow city rules after ordering them to shut down.

A judge allowed the bars to stay open through a temporary restraining order. The next hearing on that order is July 8, 2026.

Brownsville City Commissioner Gustavo De León held a press conference on Tuesday to explain why the city ordered businesses in the Midtown Entertainment District to close their doors.

"The closures should not have come as a surprise," De León said.

The city originally said seven businesses were ordered to close. During a news conference, de León read out the names of eight bars accused of violating at least one part of a bar ordinance enacted in January.

The bars that were named were Antrito, Hong Kong, Bar Rio, Mala Copa, Clasico, The Jungle, Vida Loca, and Mal Verde.

The accusations include serving minors, people with illegal substances like cocaine, serving alcohol after legal hours, occupancy violations, and the lack of age verification devices.

Brownsville City Attorney Will Trevino also addressed concerns that some businesses felt singled out.

"I know that some of the businesses feel targeted," Trevino said. "I do want to add that some businesses had violations, but they didn't rise to the level of the type of violations that the seven or eight bars that were just mentioned had."

Channel 5 News asked the city what each business is being accused of individually and is still waiting for a response.

De León said the midtown entertainment district has a high number of calls for service for police.

Between Jan. 1, 2025, and June 24, 2026, police responded to more than 576 calls for service in the evening hours. Police made 158 arrests, costing Brownsville $25,000 a month.

"Let me be clear, our goal is not to shut down businesses," De León said. "Our goal is compliance, accountability, and most importantly, public safety."

Commissioner De León said the city gave the businesses three chances to come into compliance before ordering closures.

As of Tuesday, businesses have 15 days to submit their appeals with the city's board of adjustments and planning department. So far, The Jungle has been the only bar to do so.

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