Made in the 956: Los Fresnos woman building her music career from her bedroom

A Rio Grande Valley native is making her mark in the TV, film, and music world without ever leaving home.

Star Rivas Garza, a 25-year-old independent artist from Los Fresnos also known as "Staarz," has been chasing her dream since she was a toddler.

"When I was three years old, my grandma gave me my very first microphone, and my parents have been very supportive throughout my entire life with my music," Rivas Garza said.

She started recording music in her closet and eventually moved her workspace to her bedroom. Along the way, she taught herself how to edit and produce music on her own.

"From the age of 18, I started recording here in my room; I actually used my Chromebook," Rivas Garza said.

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Her music has already reached thousands. She was featured in a cover music video of "Fix You" by Coldplay with Christian music producer and songwriter Tommee Profitt. That video was shot at the Grand Ole Opry.

"As soon as I hit the stage, I felt God all around me, and I felt so blessed," Rivas Garza said.

Two of her cover songs have also landed on the reality TV shows Love Island USA and Love Island UK.

"I had a vision of pursuing cinematic music, but I didn't think that it would actually work, but I kind of just went for it," Rivas Garza said.

She credits her faith and her family's support for her success. For Rivas Garza, her story is proof that you don't have to leave the Valley to build something real.

"I want them to see my story and say, I don't have to leave the Valley. I can make a name for myself and be proud of where I'm from," Rivas Garza said.

Watch the video above for the full story.