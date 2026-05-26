Made in the 956: Valley native reaches millions with cooking videos

A Rio Grande Valley native is making her dreams come true one recipe at a time.

Rachel Guzman Meinzer has a passion for cooking and has shared her recipes online for nearly a decade.

"Cooking really started all the way back when I was a little girl. I cooked in the kitchen with my mom," Meinzer said. "Back in 2018-2019, I would post a recipe on my Facebook page. I would get a lot of comments, 'wow that looks delicious! Can I have the recipe?' And on and on, somebody asked me have you ever thought of putting this on YouTube?"

And the rest is history. With the help of her daughter and husband, Meinzer began recording videos and putting them on YouTube.

That's how "Rachel's Step By Step" came to be.

"I got super excited. I was always excited about cooking. I always get excited about cooking, and it just moved on and here I am," Meinzer said.

Meinzer's following has now grown to over a million subscribers. She credits her growth to the rich flavor of the Valley.

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"I was born and raised in the Valley and the love for cooking has been in me since I was born and the Valley has always been about traditions and it's about family and gatherings," Meinzer said.

Her recipes reflect generations of family dinners. It's a tradition she wanted to share with the world.

"I want people to feel like they're in my kitchen sitting right there with me," Meinzer said.

And here's a fun fact: most of the aprons Meinzer wears on the show are made by her.

"That is one of my passions also, making aprons and I wear a different apron with every dish I prepare and that's why I got hundreds of them," Meinzer said.

Meinzer even demonstrated how to make an easy salsa, and Channel 5 News got the chance to taste test.

So the next time you need some help whipping up some good old Valley food, look for Meinzer on YouTube.

Rachel Guzman Meinzer is Made in the 956.

Watch the video above for the full story.