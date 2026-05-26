Cameron County voters head to polls for primary runoff election

Election Day is underway for the primary runoffs for federal, state, and local races.

While Cameron County has seen about 50 percent of voters who participated in early voting in the primary, they're expecting a high turnout for the runoff.

One of the most important things voters should remember is that they must stay with the same party they chose in March.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says Texas operates under an open primary system. Voters could choose either party during the March primary. However, once that choice is made, they must remain with that party through the runoff election.

After Election Day, however, voters are free to choose a different party in November.

"Essentially, crossover voting is not accepted in Texas. This is a nomination election, both parties are nominating their candidates for November. In November, you can vote for any candidate you choose, whether regardless of party," Garza said.

Garza says voters who did not participate in the March primary can still choose either party's ballot on Election Day.

As a reminder, unlike during early voting, some polling locations are party-specific. Election officials recommend verifying your voting location before heading to the polls.

For more election resources, click here.