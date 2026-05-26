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City of Brownsville holds Silent March to honor fallen service members

City of Brownsville holds Silent March to honor fallen service members
7 hours 7 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 10:03 AM May 26, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The city of Brownsville held a Silent March on Monday in honor of those killed in service.

It's a one-mile march that ended at the Brownsville Veterans park.

Hundreds of people showed up, including Richard Galvan. He shared a picture of his dad and uncles. All three served in the Army during different wars.

"Proud, love them, what this country is," Galvan said.

One of Galvan's uncles did not make it home.

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