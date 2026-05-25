Two Democrats face off for Cameron County precinct 4 judge seat

Tuesday, May 26, is Election Day for the May primary-runoff elections.

On the ballot for some Democrats in Cameron County is the Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 seat. The Democratic incumbent is seeking another term and there is no Republican challenger.

One candidate says his experience in law enforcement makes him the better choice while the other says it's her work with the city that qualifies her for this position.

Gaby Fernandez is a boutique owner and has served as a city council member for Los Fresnos for two terms.

She says she wants to be a judge who listens and makes fair decisions guided by integrity and compassion. She's campaigning on what she calls a fresh perspective for the court.

"I have the experience of making decisions fairly, with transparency and accountability, which I feel Precinct 4 is ready for a fresh change," Fernandez said.

Juan Mendoza is the incumbent. He has served three terms as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4.

Previously, he spent nearly three decades in law enforcement and also served as a constable for the same precinct. He says his priority is continuing the work he's already been doing in the community and on the bench.

"My promise to my constituents is to keep doing the job that I'm doing. Experience does count, I'm very knowledgeable on both sides, criminal and civil, and that's very important," Mendoza said.

The winner of the Democratic primary runoff will take the position as there are no Republican candidates vying for the seat.

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