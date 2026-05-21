Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA baseball defeats Dripping Springs 6-1 in regional final Game 1
-
Brownsville man speaking out after purchasing stolen gun from pawn shop
-
Donna DACA recipient released from ICE custody
-
SpaceX tries to launch a bigger version of Starship but hits a...
-
'Truly grateful:' Rio Grande Valley community rallies to give foster teen her...
Sports Video
-
Sharyland baseball mounts another late inning comeback in Game 1 of regional...
-
PSJA softball drops Game 1 of state semifinal to Katy
-
PSJA Lady Bears Softball Team in Corpus Christi for the state semifinals
-
PSJA Bears baseball ready for regional final rematch against Dripping Springs
-
PSJA holds pep rally for baseball & softball teams amid historic playoff...