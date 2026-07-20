Weslaco cosmetology school wraps up summer program for students with Down syndrome

A Weslaco cosmetology school just wrapped up a summer program designed for students with Down syndrome.

The program, "Hands & Faces of Light," started last month to help participants build beauty skills with professional teachers.

The Riva Institute of Cosmetology taught 12 students skin care, nail and hair skills. Donors supplied brushes and products for the program.

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"We're really happy because they're truly including all the kids, and that makes us so happy," Maria Morales, a mother of a student in the program, said. "We had two weeks full of laughter — they learned a lot and all of us moms are happy."

Each student earned a certificate through the program. Students also built social and communication skills along the way.

The Riva Institute of Cosmetology hopes to make the program an annual event.