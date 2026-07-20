San Benito considering making Market on Robertson a permanent program

The Market on Robertson is coming back to downtown San Benito after a two-month break, and the city is now deciding whether to make it a permanent program.

The monthly market returned as part of a pilot program the city took over about six months ago. City leaders will review findings during their August and September budget meetings, where commissioners are expected to decide the market's future.

"We're still in the pilot program phase. Over the next few months, the city commission is going to assess how this is going, gather statistics and data, and present that to the commission," San Benito spokesperson Cristina Garcia said. "We're gonna look at the number of attendees, the number of vendors, and the feedback from the community."

The Aug. 8, 2026 market will be the first since May, after bad weather forced previous markets to be canceled. The city currently has about 25 vendors signed up and is hoping to reach 40, which would be the most the market has ever had.

Julissa Tamez Garcia, owner of Casablanca Boutique, said the market has also helped bring new shoppers to downtown businesses.

"Here in San Benito it's a small town, so it's just a community, a gathering, and it was always exciting, especially the shops outside as well," Tamez Garcia said. "This is like a little comeback, and we want to come back big and strong here in San Benito."

Click here for details on how to be a vendor at the upcoming market.

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