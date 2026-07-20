Weslaco home damaged by fire linked to possible refrigerator problem

A house fire in Weslaco may have been caused by an electrical problem linked to a refrigerator, according to the Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire broke out around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on Bethany Drive near East Mile 14 ½ North. Fire investigators are still looking into the cause.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started near the refrigerator. The homeowner told investigators the appliance had been freezing up and causing issues before the fire.

Channel 5 News spoke with an appliance parts supplier about warning signs homeowners can watch for.

"A malfunction in the connector that goes to the compressor could be one cause, since that's where the power is supplied to the compressor, and sometimes we push the refrigerator all the way back and bump into the plug, which could be a contributing factor to a fire," RGV Appliance Parts Supplier Owner Julio Mata said.

Mata recommends everyone keep up with regular appliance maintenance. That includes checking refrigerator cords, outlets, and connections regularly.

Mata also says condenser coils need to be cleaned at least once a year. Mata adds appliances need to be installed correctly, meaning the unit should be about 5 inches away from the wall to allow proper airflow.

Mata also says to plug appliances directly into the wall and never use an extension cord. If damaged cords, electrical issues, or loose plugs are noticed, call a qualified technician.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire. They made it out safely but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office says the home is not considered a total loss.

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